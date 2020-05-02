Dignity of flag key consideration in rules of display

We thank Mr Dhevarajan Devadas for his support of the recent amendment to the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act that allows the display of the national flag from April 25 to June 30, in addition to the National Day period (No need to specify fixed periods to fly national flag, April 29).

Our flag symbolises our state, and our people's hopes and ideals. Hence, it needs to be treated with dignity and placed in a position of honour. Allowing citizens to display the flag during the National Day period, which is associated with self-determination and pride, fosters citizens' affinity to the flag while reinforcing its symbolism.

The rules for the display of the flag evolve with time. For example, they were amended in 2007 to allow the image of the flag to be used more freely during the National Day period.

One consideration for allowing the display of the flag will be whether we can safeguard the dignity of the flag, including how it could be subject to wear and tear resulting from extended display or neglect.

The latest amendment was prompted by public feedback to allow the display of the flag for Singaporeans to express solidarity during this Covid-19 period.

We will continue to consider public feedback in our reviews. To those who raised the requests as well as those who display the flag, thank you for reminding us of our resolve, optimism and unity.

We share your belief that together, we will get through this challenge.

Letchumanan Narayanan

Senior Director

Resilience and Engagement Division

Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth