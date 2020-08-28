Forum: Digital age calls for dramatic changes in education

I applaud Forum contributor Peter Wadeley's straight talk on how our educational system is lagging in the area of computer literacy for our children (Make computer science compulsory for secondary schools, Aug 26). Such straight talk is critical for change.

The general public's tendency to be nice towards government policies might just be a direct result of being educated in a system that, as Mr Wadeley observed, "is highly deterministic and compartmentalised".

The Government should act quickly and actively de-compartmentalise the education system and catch up with the times.

Surely, Singaporeans wouldn't want to miss the boat as the digital age demands dramatic changes to facilitate novel adaptive behaviours.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)