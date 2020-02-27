Different forms of assistance to help SMEs go global

We thank Mr Liu Fook Thim for his Forum letter (More analysis needed ahead of Budget 2020, Feb 18).

Mr Liu raised several important points concerning assistance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially in the area of internationalisation.

Over the years, various government agencies have rolled out initiatives to assist SMEs in their upgrading, business transformation and internationalisation efforts.

In response to the changing operating environment and challenges faced by SMEs, these initiatives are reviewed regularly to evaluate their effectiveness.

Those that no longer work are discontinued, while those that work are extended or enhanced. New initiatives are also introduced to assist SMEs in addressing new challenges.

Mr Liu highlighted the challenges faced by SMEs when they venture overseas.

Enterprise Singapore recognises these challenges, and has implemented and enhanced various initiatives for SMEs to improve their market knowledge, strengthen their capabilities and expand their networks, as well as to connect them to partners and opportunities overseas.

For example, our Market Readiness Assistance (MRA) programme assisted more than 1,500 SMEs last year. As announced in Budget 2020, MRA has been enhanced to provide better support for SMEs venturing into a new market for the first time.

The Singapore Business Federation's recent National Business Survey showed that 78 per cent of the SMEs surveyed are already going overseas, up from 68 per cent in 2018.

Last year, Enterprise Singapore directly facilitated 600 internationalisation projects. These are deals secured by Singapore companies in overseas markets.

When fully realised, these deals are projected to generate $8.8 billion in overseas sales and $8.9 billion in overseas investments.

We agree with Mr Liu that it is not easy for SMEs to venture overseas and that it is better for SMEs to band together when doing so.

Trade associations and chambers (TACs) have taken the lead in this. Last year, TACs and Enterprise Singapore co-organised more than 230 overseas business missions involving over 3,300 companies.

Many SMEs are also banding together on their own. Several large corporates, too, have stepped up to help their SME suppliers and partners to venture overseas.

We welcome more such partners to work with us to help Singapore SMEs internationalise.

Alethea Nah

Director of Corporate Communications

Enterprise Singapore