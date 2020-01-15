Demographic info helps KKH understand needs better

We thank Ms Annie Loh for the feedback in her excerpted letter, (Qualifications necessary?, Jan 10).

At KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), we take our patients' feedback and perspectives seriously as we hope to continuously identify opportunities for improvement in the patient-centric care that we deliver.

Therefore, surveys of our patients' experience are instrumental in helping us understand their varied and evolving needs.

Demographic information such as age, gender and educational level helps us design interventions for the enhancement of holistic care for our patients and their caregivers.

Indeed, our patients are at the heart of all we do, and we thank Ms Loh for choosing KKH as her partner in health.

Irene Chan

Director, Office of Patient Experience

KK Women's and Children's Hospital