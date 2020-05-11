Decision for voters quarantined or under SHN will be made closer to GE date

We thank Mr Cheng Choon Fei for his feedback (Make arrangements to help quarantined citizens vote, May 7). As stated during the debate on the Parliamentary Elections (Covid-19 Special Arrangements) Bill, the Bill recognises that voters who are under quarantine order or a stay-home notice (SHN) have a legitimate reason for not voting because of the Covid-19 situation.

Closer to the general election date, the Elections Department will consult the Ministry of Health to assess the public health risks of allowing these two categories of voters to leave their homes to vote in person at polling stations. A decision will be taken based on the prevailing Covid-19 situation at that time.

Tay Chai Luan

Senior Assistant Director

Political Donations and Communications

Elections Department