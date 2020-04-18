Cultivate good habits online and offline

As more people are staying home now because of the circuit breaker measures, social media use has increased.

Friends around me are browsing social media platforms more, in between pockets of work. They are also sharing the news they come across, free digital resources, online deals, health hacks and fun indoor activities, among many other things.

This large volume of content can overwhelm us and even overshadow the work tasks that need our attention.

Just as practising social distancing protects our physical health, it is also important to practise social media distancing for our emotional and mental well-being.

Hence, we need to cultivate good media use habits during this period.

There is no need to read every message or post out of fear of missing out. We have to be especially aware of how bad news and Covid-19 statistics may affect us emotionally.

To help us focus our attention, we can mute notifications from social media groups that share unimportant content, and skim through them quickly only when taking short breaks.

When it comes to sharing content, we can refrain from unnecessarily adding to the deluge of messages and posts. Share only original, verified and positive content, instead of content that stirs up undue fear and worry.

Parents may need to extend their children's screen time during the circuit breaker period, but within reasonable limits. As a parent, I am mindful that we also need to set an example in self-control and self-discipline so as to teach our children these important skills.

Families can take the opportunity to engage in meaningful bonding activities together.

Family meals can be intentionally kept face to face, without digital devices at the table. My family and I have also been playing board games, picking up new hobbies and taking online courses together.

Volunteer together as a family. My daughter and I painted stones for her teachers as a form of encouragement. Some of my friends are sewing masks for migrant workers.

As we practise wise social media use and spend more meaningful time with family, it will contribute to our emotional and mental well-being, and we can emerge from this crisis healthier - virtually and in terms of having better social relations.

Anne Soh May Yuen