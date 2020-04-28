Criticism of Western media may have been too tough

Mr Leslie Fong may have been too tough in criticising the Western media (Time to wake up to Western media bias, April 25).

It has been said that there is misinformation reported in China's mainstream media. The Chinese media's reports of territorial claims in the South China Sea are aimed at serving the country's interests.

In today's world, with news reports from multiple sources coming out right after an event has taken place - many of which I believe are not verified - it is really up to the individual to decide whether he believes what he reads.

It is understandable for media outlets to serve their nation's interest.

And no country can tell another country how to report the news.

Unfortunately, misinformation and fake news are a fact of life and will likely persist.

I am glad that the Singapore Government takes a very serious view of the problem of fake news.

Roy Goh Hin Soon