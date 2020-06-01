Crisis has brought out the best in many

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong recently announced that Singaporeans have to get used to a "new normal" (People will have to get used to new normal, says PM Lee, May 21). In the whirlwind that was the past two months, we have found some kind of "normal", one that truly brings out the best in many.

Strength and resilience have become a new normal. Teachers have gone above and beyond their call as educators to provide emotional support to their students, despite these arrangements being stressful for them as well.

They deal with last-minute changes, new schedules and technical difficulties on platforms that they adopted basically overnight, all while caring for their own children at home.

Appreciation is due, not only for teachers, but also for people working in essential and non-essential services alike.

Rachel Tan Jin Hui, 17

JC2 student