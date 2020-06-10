Forum: Create healing spaces at workplaces for bosses, staff

I salute the courageous corporate leaders who spoke up about their struggles with loneliness and depression (Lonely leaders, May 31).

The Sunday Times report wisely encouraged people facing such issues to seek professional help. Many feel unsafe to be their true selves, to express feelings, needs and vulnerabilities to connect at a deeper level at work.

Workplace relationships are more often conflicted than they are nourishing and life-giving.

We allow the lack of kindness to thrive. We have built workplaces where we cannot even imagine that emotional comfort can come from colleagues.

One of the leaders interviewed said friends and family may not understand the unique challenges leaders face.

Counsellors can offer non-judgmental and empathetic listening. But they need not be the only ones offering support.

Every person needs at least some basic skills so he can be a safe, understanding channel for his loved ones.

There is also a need to create psychologically safe, empathetic and joyful workplaces. Positive emotions have been found to boost well-being and health, relationships and organisational performance.

The healing of leaders can help many others, especially if they can be part of changing the culture at work and make it a more life-affirming place for all.

Vadivu Govind