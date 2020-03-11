Create Hawker Hall of Fame

As Singapore waits for the results of its nomination of its hawker culture for inscription on the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, perhaps the National Heritage Board could consider creating a Singapore Hawker Hall of Fame.

Similar in concept to how athletes are recognised for their sporting excellence, Singapore should recognise the people who contribute to its hawker culture.

This recognition would also hopefully encourage more people to enter the trade, and continue to help Singapore's hawker culture evolve.

Dennis Ang Bak Hwee