Crack down on sick people who refuse to stay home

Singapore's first-class containment system for the coronavirus crisis is being let down by people who continue to mingle with others although they have symptoms.

Some cases within the clusters of local transmission were due to people with symptoms going around and interacting with others in close proximity.

It is common knowledge that we need to stay home when we are sick.

From the pattern we see now, persuasion has already failed.

Should Singapore consider a more active crackdown to send a message of deterrence?

Deploy officers to patrol and test people sneezing and coughing in public.

Widely publicise any cases that test positive, to send the message that people who are sick should stay at home.

Those who might act otherwise would be afraid of getting caught and gaining infamy.

Office buildings would be a great place to start.

We are in damage control mode. A significant portion of our people have never been socially responsible.

We know this from ungracious acts such as chronic littering, not returning trays at food centres and irresponsible riding of personal mobility devices.

We may need something more drastic for the sake of epidemic control. We need to act before it is too late.

Lim Teck Koon