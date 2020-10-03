Covid-19 travel restrictions affecting PR extension

I have been a Singapore permanent resident (PR) for 30 years. After working and contributing to the Singapore economy for many years, I now live overseas.

I have always been able to get a five-year re-entry permit, but now have been offered only one year.

The reason I was given is that I have not been back to Singapore for a few years.

I replied to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority that I had booked a trip to Singapore for August and last month but, due to Covid-19, all outgoing travel was banned.

This rule still stands, and is not something I can control.

Richard Faure-Field