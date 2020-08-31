Covid-19 opportunities may not be here to stay

I am somewhat puzzled by Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung's ruminations on potential changes to transportation provisions brought about by Covid-19 (Covid-19 an opportunity for change in transport sector, Aug 28).

It seems overly reactive to convert the present underused roads for pedestrian and cycling use. It remains to be seen if such underuse will remain so post-Covid-19. Road usage could well return to status quo ante upon the full resumption of the economy.

This is in stark contrast to his views on air travel, namely the potential expansion of runway provisions at future Changi Airport terminals. Here the minister is not only anticipating a return to status quo ante, but in fact an intensification beyond that.

His inconsistent outlook of post-Covid-19 travel norms gives me some pause over his sustainability visions.

There is no reason to expect road and air travellers to behave any differently between post-Covid-19 and other pandemic-free times in the past.

As for cycling per se, we should capitalise on existing land space which has been underused for decades to enhance cycling capabilities.

For example, we are missing an opportunity to provide cycling superhighways alongside existing on-grade expressways.

By law, a 24m setback exists between such expressways and all building structures; 30m for six-storey ones and higher.

That is luxurious space to insert a 3m-wide one-way cycling conduit on each direction of expressway traffic.

Admittedly this poses challenges, like pedestrian invasion, potential overlooking issues, emergency response, and conflict with roads crossing under or above expressways. But these are surmountable by design.

By the way, just imagine the opportunity its roof space would provide for solar and wind power generation.

But the bigger point is opportunities brought up by Covid-19 have not yet been proven to stay for long. It should not form any part of our long-term sustainability visions yet, especially when existing, decades-old opportunities have not been capitalised.

Osman Sidek