Covid-19 has widened digital divide

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of technology has become essential, with people working and learning from home, and relying on e-commerce to get their food and supplies delivered.

This has widened the digital divide, with the advantages provided by technology available only to those who can access it.

According to a joint statement by the World Health Organisation and the International Telecommunication Union in April, an estimated 3.6 billion people remain offline.

Lacking access to technology presents many challenges, one of which is being cut off from information on how to respond to crises. This results in the spread of misinformation and fake news.

With lessons mainly being conducted online during the pandemic, education has been affected. Students who don't have access to individual digital devices at home are heavily disadvantaged. They also need to have a stable electricity supply and Internet connectivity.

I know of students who don't own digital devices and have had to borrow devices or share them with their siblings. Sharing may not be feasible as some online lessons can span the entire day. Some low-income families also have limited Internet bandwidth, which results in frequent disruptions during online classes.

The concern is that people who are already underprivileged suffer disproportionately due to the pandemic. As the world tries to control the spread of the coronavirus, and schools and workplaces reopen, I hope to see this gap bridged.

Sara Shriram, 16