Courts' digital transformation must consider user experience

It is heartening to hear Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon being an advocating voice for litigants-in-person (LIPs) as the courts embark on digital transformation (CJ on ensuring justice in the time of Covid-19, June 4).

Last September, the Ministry of Law said that the courts would extend the e-litigation system to LIPs (Tech solutions in place to ensure access to justice for all litigants, Sept 19, 2019), but this has not yet happened.

This became particularly problematic for LIPs when in April, the courts advised parties to e-file and not visit the court premises (Courts to hear only essential and urgent matters, April 7). The e-filing option is not available to LIPs.

The filing process for an LIP is tedious: One visits a print shop to get the voluminous paperwork printed and scanned, has it commissioned by a Commissioner for Oaths and finally gets it filed at a filing bureau.

At a time like this, with the Covid-19 restrictions in place and the legal system trying to assist LIPs, it is critical to roll out e-litigation for them so that they, too, can file from the safety of home.

Perhaps SingPass can be considered a verifying tool in place of commissioning.

Safety and efficiency aside, access to e-litigation will grant LIPs the fair ability to view and ascertain documents filed by the opposing party. This would prevent less ethical lawyers from gaming the system.

As filing bureaus do not accept non-scannable exhibits, a feature allowing for online submission of video or audio evidence will be helpful.

Also, electronic recordings should be kept of case conferences which consent orders hinge on, so that discrepancies can be accurately cross-checked.

Technology should be harnessed to simplify public court service and make the judicial process more intelligible and fairer to all users.

By staying in touch with their experience, our courts can adapt to users' needs more successfully in their digital transformation.

This would help level the playing field, reduce costs, increase efficiency and enhance access to justice for all.

Lily Ong