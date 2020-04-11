Counselling help available with new service

I applaud Mr Colin Ong Tau Shien for highlighting the latent mental health issues that could plague students as Singapore weathers the Covid-19 pandemic (Set up hotline for students affected by crisis, April 9).

My social service agency, Care Singapore, has been guiding young people for more than 20 years, and is equally concerned about their emotional resilience and mental preparedness during this time of stress. Given their growing minds, they may lack the maturity to respond adequately and thus may need help in navigating through this turbulence.

It is this worry that has prompted us to launch the Hear4U service on WhatsApp, offering psychological first aid and counselling help, via text and voice, to all in need. The number is 6978-2728.

While we are particularly equipped to help students, we are also open to lending a listening ear to adults. Stress doesn't discriminate. We need all the help we can get to regain emotional balance.

John K.E. Tan (Dr)

Executive Director

Children-At-Risk Empowerment Association (Care Singapore)