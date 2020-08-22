Coronavirus fatigue? Just fight it

I was disturbed by the report of an online survey which showed coronavirus fatigue within the community (44% of people here tired of rules to limit virus spread: Survey, Aug 16).

Many of the 1,000 people surveyed expressed unhappiness or frustration with the current restrictions to curb and prevent Covid-19 infections from spreading further.

We should be mindful that the current situation in Singapore, although generally improving, is far from what Taiwan or New Zealand have achieved and maintained to date.

We should not be complacent and throw caution to the wind.

Michael Wee