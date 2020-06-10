Forum: Continue mental health support

The findings of an online mental health survey launched by Silver Ribbon (Singapore) in early April to assess the psychological impact of Covid-19 showed that one in four respondents is lonely and experiencing low mood and anxiety.

Also, it was reported on June 3 that about 16,000 calls had been made to the National Care Hotline since its launch on April 10 to offer support during the pandemic (Low-income families to get more integrated support, June 3).

As Singapore resumes activities in phase one of its reopening, we have to be mindful of one's readiness to adapt to this new normal and acknowledge that everyone adapts to change at a different pace.

It could be more challenging for those who are coping with the loss of their job, the loss of a loved one, a physical or mental health condition, or other personal struggles, with limited support.

It is important to take the mental health consequences of this pandemic seriously.

We should ensure continuous investment in mental health advocacy and promotion by providing emotional support for the community and organising online mental health events to educate the community.

Porsche Poh

Executive Director

Silver Ribbon (Singapore)