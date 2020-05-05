Consumers need more protection for online purchases

I have been shopping online for many years.

Before the surge in online shopping traffic due to more people staying at home amid the circuit breaker period, it was relatively easy to return faulty goods or ask for a refund.

Recently, I ordered a UV dust mite vacuum cleaner from one of the big online shopping firms.

After I received the product, I discovered that it was faulty.

The only way to contact the company was via the chat function on its website. While the company has a return policy, I spent three days and many hours trying to contact it to return the item.

There was no response from the customer service officers. I left messages about the faulty item and asked for help but got no reply.

A few days later, I received an auto-generated e-mail asking me to rate or evaluate the company's service. I took the opportunity to give feedback about my problem.

Again I got no reply.

I was not able to find a helpline or e-mail address for consumers to lodge complaints.

I am stuck with a faulty device with little hope of getting a refund.

Is it possible for the authorities to issue regulations to protect online consumers against such situations, especially now that an increasing number of people are turning to online shopping?

Bob Leong Cheng Kong