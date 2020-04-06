Consider changes to next and future GEs

With the release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee's report, most Singaporeans are expecting to go to the polls. The Government has assured Singaporeans that it is observing the coronavirus situation closely, and has highlighted the need for a fresh mandate to handle the pandemic.

I stand with the Government in upholding the constitutionality of our elections. However, I appeal to the Government to adopt other means of holding the elections that encourage social distancing and minimise the congregation of voters at voting sites.

The Government should consider mailing ballots to a voter's household. The voter can then mail it back, or drop it off at a site such as a community centre, where the votes can be counted on Polling Day.

Lee Song Yang, 20,

Pre-university student