Consider capacity when engaging food catering companies

I was employed as a packer to prepare food for foreign workers in Tuas and I have taken notice of reports related to the quality of catered food for workers in dormitories (Huge task to get meals to thousands of workers: Minister, April 29; and Shanmugam: Fake news used to stir up unhappiness in dorms, April 30).

While it is true that there were teething issues, I am concerned about how the short-term catering contracts were approved.

An inexperienced catering company, for instance, would not have the foresight to prepare for such massive orders - thousands of lunch or dinner boxes. This would have an impact on the quality of food delivered to the workers - for example, in terms of portion and serving sizes.

Where I was working, I often had to pack inconsistent pieces of chicken, as they were cut in different sizes by the kitchen staff. If I packed too many pieces, the chefs were unhappy, because that meant they had to cook more. If I packed fewer, it was insufficient for the foreign workers.

After I gave my feedback to the company, it started using a machine to cut the meat into a standard size. But the pieces of chicken then could not fit into the meal box; the company had overlooked this issue.

Of course it is better to err on the side of being generous with the portion of food given to the workers, but the food catering firms have to consider their profit margins too.

While teething issues are inevitable and things continue to improve, I hope the authorities, in awarding short-term catering contracts in the future, can consider whether the company has the capacity, expertise and manpower to honour the contract.

For the foreign workers in the dormitories, a decent meal can bring much happiness.

Richard Thong Kok Mun