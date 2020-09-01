Confused by new Covid-19 cases at cleared dorms

Published
21 min ago

On Aug 19, the Manpower Ministry ( MOM) declared that all dormitories, including the standalone blocks in purpose-built dormitories, had been cleared of Covid-19 (All migrant worker dorms declared clear of Covid-19, Aug 20).

Barely two weeks have passed, and we are now told that new Covid-19 clusters are forming in dormitories that were previously cleared (Stop work orders issued to 13 work sites after dorm cluster, Aug 25).

Why was the all-clear given and why is there a resurgence?

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 01, 2020, with the headline 'Confused by new Covid-19 cases at cleared dorms'. Print Edition | Subscribe
