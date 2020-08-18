Conflicts of interest cannot be allowed to exist in charity work

It was reported that charity Crisis Centre (Singapore) turned to selling marketing firm ACME Group's membership cards and used the proceeds for its own operations (Police report filed against charity that ran shelters, Aug 10).

Incidentally, the charity's president is an ACME shareholder.

Due to serious concerns raised about the charity's governance, record-keeping practices and ability to be accountable to its donors, its fund-raising efforts were suspended by the Commissioner of Charities.

A police report was also filed against the charity.

Fund raising requires enormous effort and depends very much on the generosity of the general public. Nowadays, charity organisations may need to be creative in order to get more donation funds.

But whatever the case may be, the moral standing and good conscience of a charity's leader are very important and there must not be any conflict of interest.

Also, outright donations, be they in cash or in kind, should be encouraged, but there should not be any remuneration, reimbursement or rebate involved as these should be voluntary.

Foo Sing Kheng