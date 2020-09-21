Forum: Confine religious music to places of worship, home

I am a 74-year-old retiree who always takes the MRT train or bus to various parts of our beautiful nation to take in the sights and sounds, and to various locations that serve cheap and delicious food.

I was quite alarmed to read Mr Cheng Choon Fei's Forum letter (Listen to religious music on trains, buses in private, Sept 18).

The Singapore Pledge states that we are to be one united people, regardless of race, language or religion. We have respected this pledge and have lived harmoniously all these years. We have to guard it at all cost.

Though I travel very frequently on public transport, I have yet to encounter anyone playing religious music loudly in such confined spaces. Thus, I can quite safely assume that the insensitive behaviour highlighted in the letter is an isolated case.

But I do agree with Mr Cheng that while religion can be practised freely in places of worship as well as in the confines of individual homes, it should never be brought into the open, especially on public transport.

Neo Poh Goon