Concerns over HDB rule change for dogs

I agree with the observations by Ms Lynn Neo Si Jie (Bigger problems with bigger dogs in HDB flats, March 11).

My neighbours leave their dog unmuzzled and unleashed to freely wander the common corridors on several occasions. I have, as well as visitors to the block, been bitten by the dog, although the owner insists the dog doesn't bite.

Feedback to the authorities has been futile. Now that bigger dogs are allowed to be rehomed in HDB flats, I'm curious about the requirement for such dogs to be muzzled. It appears this is not required.

I have queried the relevant bodies, including the Housing Board, about this but have not received a reply.

The intentions by various stakeholders in the government scheme might be good. But on the ground, it translates into problems for many HDB dwellers. Dog poo is a big concern. Pet owners and domestic helpers who walk the dogs often do not pick up after their pets. Residents have to give way to pet owners with huge dogs when taking the lift.

Non-dog lovers can try to be tolerant. But with huge dogs roaming unmuzzled, and unleashed, how safe can we feel?

Were residents consulted before the revised scheme was implemented?

How accurate is the data indicating that members of the public are comfortable with the idea?

Such huge dogs should be kept in bigger houses and not in densely populated public housing.

Sean Leong