Comprehensive support for Gojek driver-partners

We thank Mr Gregory Lou Wei Ming for his letter (Grab, Gojek should waive rental, April 17) and agree that private-hire drivers require support amid the current economic situation and circuit breaker measures, as demand for ride-hailing has fallen.

We wish to assure Mr Lou and the broader community that platform operators like Gojek are standing side by side with our driver-partners and have taken extensive action to support them since the outbreak began.

Gojek has been in close contact with our driver-partners and they have told us that their top priority is safeguarding their earnings during this period. We have thus implemented a comprehensive approach - including waiving vehicle rental - to better support them:

•All driver-partners will receive a rebate of up to 100 per cent on service or commission fee for every trip they complete from April 10 to May 4 - which will directly boost their take-home earnings.

•Eligible driver-partners can receive up to $140 weekly in earnings support, through the Special Relief Fund (SRF) set up by the Government, operators and driver associations to directly defray private-hire drivers' expenses such as vehicle rental. As part of the SRF, Gojek contributes an additional payout of up to $10 per day per driver-partner, on top of the $10 per vehicle per day which the Government provides. From April 6 to May 30, Gojek is reducing the qualifying requirement for its payout from 50 to 35 weekly trips, to provide driver-partners with a more attainable target to reach, in the light of the reduced customer demand.

•Driver-partners who rent their vehicles from Gojek's fleet partners can receive rental waivers of up to 60 per cent for the duration of the circuit breaker measures. These waivers are provided by Gojek's fleet partners to help driver-partners better manage the lower customer demand during this period.

•All driver-partners can enjoy discounts on takeaway meals at several food and beverage establishments, including Burger King, Typhoon Cafe, Eat at Taipei and Flaming Don.

•All driver-partners can soon enjoy additional earnings opportunities through providing third-party delivery services. Gojek is close to finalising arrangements with a number of e-commerce, food and grocery delivery partners.

In this period, Gojek is more committed than ever to looking after the needs of our driver-partners, including safeguarding their well-being and earnings stability. We will continue to monitor the situation and look at even more ways to support our driver-partners.

Lien Choong Luen

General Manager

Gojek Singapore