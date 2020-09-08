Compassion evident in policies during Covid-19 pandemic

It does not matter whether a nation is of First World or Third World status. Hard-nosed policies are needed to develop a country in its different stages of development to achieve economic growth and social stability (Jamus Lim calls for heavier dose of compassion in policymaking, Sept 4).

Whether the emphasis is on more equity or more efficiency is something that policymakers need to seriously consider for the survival of the country. There will be trade-offs in the implementation of any policy; there can never be 100 per cent satisfaction. It is always a work in progress with fine-tuning and improvement along the way.

During the early stages of Singapore's development, when most citizens were poor and needed a job to survive, efficiency and effectiveness of policies were of paramount importance to attract investments.

As Singapore progressed, we were able to share the fruits of our labour through many social programmes and benefits.

Even as we build up our reserves, we need to ensure our money is well spent, targeting those who really need assistance. We can afford to be more compassionate, but we must be rational in our implementation of policies to ensure their effectiveness.

In any society, there will never be an equal distribution of resources or benefits. It is always a case of limited resources and unlimited wants or needs to fulfil. During the coronavirus pandemic, I have seen more compassion in the implementation of policies. This is evident in the billions given out in various subsidies and grants, both for individual citizens and firms.

Jobs and livelihoods of millions of Singaporeans are paramount now. It is heartening to know that when survival is at stake, we are equally compassionate in assisting our fellow citizens.

Foo Sing Kheng