Commuters should listen to music, dialogue through headphones

It is simply being considerate to keep all audible sounds confined to headphones when in a public space.

It is inconsiderate for a bus or MRT commuter to listen to his music or watch his drama series using his mobile phone's speakers without considering the people seated around him, as sound travels.

The music or loud dialogue from his phone may be music to his ears, but it can be noise to others who are forced to listen to it.

This practice is becoming rampant.

I believe this is due to a ripple effect - one person sees another do it, and assumes that it is all right to listen to music or watch videos on his mobile phone or tablet without headphones.

It should be made known to all in public spaces that the music and videos on their tablets and mobile phones are for their ears only.

I wonder if public transport providers such as SMRT could consider putting up signs to remind the public to be considerate.

Florence Veronica Minjoot