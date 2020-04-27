Community spirit despite restrictions

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it is easy to focus on how our lives have been disrupted, especially during this circuit breaker period with all social gatherings banned.

But in this time of crisis, many Singaporeans have taken the initiative to rally the community in fighting against the coronavirus. Some examples include kind neighbours leaving hand sanitiser in lifts, the Clap For #SGUnited initiative to show support for healthcare workers, and efforts to teach people to sew their own reusable masks.

These acts of kindness and love have surely brought Singaporeans together.

Physical distancing does not have to mean social distancing. Even with the circuit breaker, we can still socialise and support one another online. I hope that by experiencing this pandemic together, Singaporeans will emerge more united than before.

Shermayne Chia Yee Shyuan, 16

Secondary 4 student

