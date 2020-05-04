ComCare beneficiaries get holistic support

We thank Mr John Lim Le Sheng for his views (Let ComCare recipients apply for other official sources of help, April 30).

ComCare is a core pillar of our social safety net to support low-income families in need. ComCare Short-to-Medium Term Assistance (SMTA) provides beneficiaries with comprehensive support. Other than cash assistance and support with medical expenses, beneficiaries may also receive assistance with their household bills (including rental, utilities, and service and conservancy charges).

Based on the families' needs and circumstances, the Ministry of Social and Family Development's social service offices (SSOs) also facilitate their access to relevant services and support by government agencies and community partners.

We agree with Mr Lim that it is important to support ComCare beneficiaries during the circuit breaker. Existing ComCare beneficiaries whose assistance is ending between now and July will have their assistance extended for a further six months without the need for further review. We will review the need for automatic extension of assistance on a quarterly basis.

When informing ComCare beneficiaries of their extended assistance, we will also invite them to approach the SSOs for a review of their current support if their circumstances have changed. SSOs will increase their current level of ComCare support if needed. If the individual or family comes forward with urgent needs, our SSOs will provide them with ComCare Interim Assistance, while reviewing their assistance package under ComCare SMTA.

New ComCare beneficiaries will generally receive at least six months of assistance, which provides them with a longer runway to regain stability.

We would like to assure Mr Lim that ComCare beneficiaries will continue to be supported holistically through longer-term and comprehensive support. The Temporary Relief Fund, on the other hand, was set up to provide one-off interim assistance for those affected by the economic impact of Covid-19.

Many social service agencies, community partners and volunteers have partnered us so that essential services for the vulnerable can continue safely in this crisis. We must continue to look out for one another, so that we can collectively provide stronger support to those in need.

If members of the public come across any individuals or families who may need help, they can inform us through the ComCare Call hotline on 1800-222-0000, and we will reach out to provide the appropriate support.

Kong Kum Peck

Director, ComCare and Social Support Division

Ministry of Social and Family Development