Forum: Coloured smoke in aerial display not harmful

We thank Mr Sean Lim Wei Xin for his feedback (Danger in coloured smoke?, Feb 14).

Experia Events works closely with all aerial display teams to ensure that their performances are safe for spectators at the Singapore Airshow as well as the general public.

The coloured smoke used in the Ba Yi aerobatics team's aerial display performance has undergone rigorous testing and evaluation in its development to ensure it is safe for use.

Comprising non-toxic, food-safe pigments, the smoke used does not cause harmful effects to health, nor does it cause damage to the environment.

The same type of smoke is used by the Ba Yi aerobatics team in their performances all over the world.

We thank Mr Lim for his continued support for the Singapore Airshow.

Ong Hwee Suan

Director

Communications

Experia Events