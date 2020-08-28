Forum: Co-employing maids is exploitative

The Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) is concerned about Forum contributor Ishwar Murlidhar Mahtani's suggestion of allowing co-employment of domestic workers (Consider allowing co-employment of maids, Aug 22).

The basis of this argument seems to stem from the perception that some employers may have weakened financial status due to the current economic situation, but still require the services of a foreign domestic worker (FDW). It further suggests the notion of having an FDW work at two places with double the workload.

CDE strongly holds the view that such a notion is unreasonable and exploitative in nature. Co-employment will only drive FDWs to seek out employment opportunities in other countries.

Based on our ground interactions with FDWs, we note that many feel stressed especially in the early stages of employment because it takes time to learn and familiarise themselves with their employer's expectations.

For some, they also face communication barriers with their employer. For others, it is the stress from caring for the young or elderly or more vulnerable family members.

If co-employment is allowed, this will inevitably mean additional stress is placed on the FDW daily as she has to learn to manage the needs of both households effectively. The FDW may eventually experience burnout.

Also, imagine a situation where a co-employed FDW gets injured in an accident while travelling from one household to another, suffers an injury or falls gravely ill while working in one of the households.

Can both employers come to a mutually acceptable agreement on who will foot the bill or co-share the portion, bearing in mind that foreigners do not enjoy any medical subsidies?

Such incidents will add more stress to the employers especially if they are undergoing difficulties during this challenging period.

The job of an FDW is physically demanding and requires much patience and professionalism. They can perform effectively if their workload is manageable, especially when they are caring for families.

Other options provided by cleaning companies can be explored for those who need part-time domestic help.

Shamsul Kamar

Executive Director

Centre for Domestic Employees