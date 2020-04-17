Closure of condo sports facilities minimises contact between households

We refer to Mr Ong Beng Chye's letter (Review closure of condo pools, April 14).

In accordance with the Ministry of Health's April 3 advisory, the Building and Construction Authority's April 4 advisory and Sport Singapore's April 5 advisory, all sports, fitness and recreation facilities and spaces should be closed during this circuit breaker period. This includes all indoor and outdoor common sports and recreational facilities within private apartments and condominiums.

The closure of these facilities is to reduce movement and interactions in public spaces and minimise contact between individuals from different households, which is critical in controlling the spread of Covid-19.

We seek everyone's understanding on the need to close common facilities during this circuit breaker period.

Everyone needs to play a part and stay home. Those who want to remain active and fit can consider doing functional exercises at home.

They can also refer to the ActiveSG website for online resources to stay active.

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director, Public Relations

Sport Singapore

Lim Chong Yong

Director, Building Management Department

Building and Construction Authority