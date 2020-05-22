Forum: Close loopholes in mask-wearing

The declining number of new Covid-19 cases in the local community has led to the latest announcement (S'pore to lift circuit breaker measures from June 2, in three gradual phases, May 20).

However, more Singaporeans coming out of their homes increases the risk of a further wave of infections, just as China is seeing new clusters in Wuhan, Jilin, Shulan and Shenyang.

We should tighten safe distancing measures to allow people to return to work safely.

For example, there are too many loopholes that provide people with an excuse not to wear a mask.

Not wearing a mask while exercising or doing strenuous work may be understandable, but are all cyclists exercising?

And should people be allowed to walk around without masks on while eating, drinking and smoking? While we all welcome a gradual return to normalcy, we cannot take things for granted.

When we eventually reopen our borders, we will also face the risk of fresh imported cases.

If we want to reduce the risk by ensuring that everyone wears face masks then, we should close the loopholes now.

Chiang Ming Yu