Close gap between SPL haves and have-nots

It is heartening that Singapore Premier League (SPL) pioneers and former Singapore Cup winners Tanjong Pagar United have returned to the top flight of Singapore football, after a five-year sit-out due to financial woes (No sweat, as Lion City Sailors relish favourites tag, March 6).

A gap is evident between the SPL clubs with deep pockets due to their ownership and financial status - such as Albirex Niigata, Brunei DPMM and, now, Lion City Sailors - and the rest of the SPL clubs that appear to be always living from hand to mouth, relying on their jackpot machines as a secondary profit centre.

It is clear that this disparity needs to be more fervently addressed in order to prevent more SPL clubs from falling into financial distress.

For instance, SPL clubs could benefit from more tie-ups with businesses to boost their financial status in terms of not only financial sponsorships, but also support and resources on good management, fan engagement and recruitment practices.

Research provides empirical support that football clubs could benefit from improved financial governance practices including risk assessment procedures and financial planning - for instance, cost control and analysis on the proportion of a club's turnover that is spent on player wages, and whether it is sustainable when compared against income projections.

By bridging this gap between the haves and have-nots in the SPL, it might be possible for Singapore football's top division - which Brunei DPMM head coach Adrian Pennock called "a very tough league to win" last year (DPMM SPL champions as Hougang stumble, Sept 16, 2019) - to double in size from its current nine teams, and be transformed into a more robust and competitive league that can hold its own against other regional football leagues.

Woon Wee Min

