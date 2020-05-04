Forum: Circuit breaker-enforced behaviours are desirable traits in normal times

The Covid-19 temporary measures and control orders coupled with the sense of crisis during this period have compelled Singaporeans to take on many behaviours consistent with a gracious society and good personal hygiene, which the Personal Hygiene Council and its predecessors had failed for decades to do.

Even during the early stage of this outbreak, I continued to observe bizarre and unhygienic behaviours. For example, I saw a man rinsing his mouth at a hawker centre water cooler when sinks were just a few steps away.

From a germ control perspective, this is appalling, when we know that germs such as flu viruses can be found in bathroom sinks. The next person drinking from the water cooler could get the germs from back-splashed droplets when he drinks from the spout or fills his water tumbler.

While Singaporeans bemoan the loss of a lifestyle when control measures are in place, many of the behaviours these control measures are fostering are in fact desirable ones during normal times.

In fact, they are a norm in a gracious society. Besides the hygiene-related ones, sensible social distancing makes for a civil society in Singapore, which is densely populated.

When we go shopping or order food, wouldn't it be nice to enjoy some reasonable personal space and the courtesy of giving way to one another?

Paradoxically, the enforced social distancing now actually makes it pleasant to go out if need be, a feeling that I could get only in Japan, Australia or some European countries.

As the saying attributed to Winston Churchill goes, "never let a good crisis go to waste". The Government and society at large need to work on sustaining these good habits as part of a new normal.

For one thing, perhaps the role of safe distancing ambassador should be kept for as long as it is needed for people to form habits consistent with a gracious society long after the Covid-19 epidemic is over.

Lim Teck Koon