Chingay ticket pricing strategy deters people from attending parade

The Chingay - an annual street parade organised by the People's Association during the Chinese New Year period - showcases Chinese culture and traditions with exciting performances such as lion dances and a procession of floats.

Tickets to the parade are priced according to the day selected and the seating plan.

For instance, tickets for the first day are cheaper than those for the second day. And seats that are near the VIP sector are priced higher than normal seats.

This pricing strategy is akin to those at concerts and the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

Having different pricing tiers makes the Chingay parade seem like a for-profit event, and deters people from attending it.

As the People's Association is a non-profit organisation, it should standardise and lower ticket prices to attract more spectators for future editions of the parade.

Alan Chin