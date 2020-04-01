China can be proud of what it has done

China certainly has no image that needs any healing (China's coronavirus mission - helping others and healing its own image, March 24).

Professor Zheng Yongnian from the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore was quoted as saying that it was Chinese authoritarian rule that led to the initial delay in the country's response.

First, I feel the initial delay in response was understandable, given that this was a novel virus that the world did not know anything about.

In such a circumstance, no sensible government would want to overreact without fully comprehending the situation.

Second, any perceived delay in China's response has nothing to do with its authoritarian rule. The United States' vastly different political system has not prevented its own delayed response to the virus, which has led to the state that the country is in.

China's "slow response" has also been said to have cost the world two months, during which it could have geared up for the outbreak.

The serious implications of this virus was made known to the world by China in January, when Wuhan city went into lockdown.

This "draconian" measure by China bought other countries, including Singapore, about two months to prepare for the virus.

But most of the Western world squandered the opportunity.

Whatever alleged slow response from China before the lockdown has no relevance to the West's tardy reaction in the months after the Wuhan lockdown. Those countries should not be blaming China for their own governments' incompetence.

On the accusation of China blowing its own trumpet, there is nothing wrong with reporting the facts of what is being done to aid and encourage countries in need of help. The Chinese have every right to be proud of what they have achieved.

Kevin Sng