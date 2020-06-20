Charge deposits for dishes to encourage tray return

The ongoing problem of people not clearing their tables after eating at hawker centres has long been debated, yet it still persists as we have collectively not been able to achieve the mindset shift required to resolve the problem (Build hawker centres with centralised dish collection and washing system, by Dr Thomas Lee Hock Seng, June 16).

I once visited Playmobil FunPark in Germany. At the theme park's foodcourt, deposits were charged for each tray as well as the dishes and cutlery used. The deposits would be returned at the designated tray return station.

I understand the practice of tray deposits has been tried in Singapore with limited success. It resulted in people choosing to carry their own dishes to their tables instead of forking out a deposit for a tray (Automated tray return system not working well at food centre, by Mr Yeo Kok Siong, Sept 22, 2018).

I wonder if charging a deposit for dishes as well as the tray should become a standard practice. Getting this right is a change which is much needed in our community.

Vini Vijayvargiya