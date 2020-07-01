Changes to pool time slots will be made where necessary

We thank Mr Peter Khaw for his feedback (Time slot reserved for seniors at swimming complexes not ideal, June 27).

As part of safe management measures in phase two of Singapore's reopening, the reserved slots for seniors are catered for their safety and convenience.

Our historical data indicate that the majority of our seniors prefer to use the swimming pool in the morning from about 6.30am to 9am.

We are in the second week of reopening our facilities. We will monitor the situation on the ground and make informed changes where necessary to enhance the opportunities for all to swim.

ActiveSG is also actively seeking feedback from our members and we encourage users to share their thoughts with us at SPORT_QSM@sport.gov.sg

Sng Hock Lin

Chief, ActiveSG

Sport Singapore