Change how we talk to youth about hygiene

The brains of young people are different from those of adults. The frontal cortex of the brain that is responsible for logical reasoning reaches full maturity only at about 25 years old.

Research points to teens making decisions and solving problems largely guided by the amygdala, the part of the brain associated with emotions. Hence, adults often find their actions reckless and risky.

This could explain the results of The Straits Times survey done immediately after the Health Ministry raised the Republic's disease outbreak response level to orange on Feb 7 (35% would attend important event even if unwell: ST survey, Feb 18).

Younger people aged 15 to 29 formed 62.5 per cent of the 35 per cent of respondents who would still attend important events even if they are unwell. Half of the respondents in that age group are unfazed by the outbreak, while only a third are choosing to stay indoors.

It is good that most young people are living life as usual. Life must go on. We just have to find the right way to tell them to mind their hygiene habits to minimise risks to themselves and the public.

As a mother of two teens, I have found it best to explain the why, and also to appeal to their emotions.

I encourage compassion. Instead of telling them that they need to wash their hands properly, I remind them that this rids them of viruses that could make their grandparents really sick.

Explain how the toilet cleaner's work can be eased if they flush properly, plant their feet on the ground instead of on the bowl and keep the floor dry.

This works at hawker centres and coffee shops too - the elderly cleaners walk and carry less when we clear our own trays.

Instead of telling them to prevent health hazards by not littering, I make positive comments, especially when they actively hold on to their trash to bin it later.

Peer acceptance is important to them. To fit in better with their friends, they should cover their nose and mouth properly with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

We can help our youth mitigate what we perceive as risky behaviour, instead of just judging it, and let them show us what "life going on" looks like.

Ginny-Ann Oh