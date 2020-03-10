Forum: Catholic church should reconsider resumption of mass

A photo taken on Feb 23, 2020, shows empty pews inside the Roman Catholic Church.
A photo taken on Feb 23, 2020, shows empty pews inside the Roman Catholic Church.
In some of the recent Covid-19 cases, several family members of people who attended the Feb 15 event at Safra Jurong contracted the virus (CNY celebration by singing group led to second-largest cluster here, March 8), which is a timely reminder that the spread of the virus could happen to anyone and anywhere, be it at home or outdoors.

Even if people maintain high levels of personal hygiene and an increased awareness of social responsibility, the coronavirus could still be spread by someone who does not show any symptoms.

This may already have happened at Singapore General Hospital (Man infected after sharing ward with case who later tests positive, March 7).

Therefore, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore should seriously reconsider the resumption of mass in all Catholic churches on Saturday as announced recently on its website.

During this difficult and challenging time, any new Covid-19 case is one too many.

Damian Ng Swee Beng

