Car dealers suddenly closing shop a long unsolved problem

I was a victim and lost money to a car dealer that suddenly closed in 2012 (Sudden closure of 2 car dealers leaves buyers high and dry, Nov 23).

I sold my car to the company but the ownership of the vehicle continued to stay with me for more than six months.

During this period, the vehicle was penalised for speeding and the company became uncontactable. It took me a while to eventually find the vehicle as it was still under my ownership. The whole encounter was most distressing.

Seven years have passed and cases like this are still happening. It seems victims of such incidents have no hope of getting anything back.

The barrier to entry for registering a company is low, so after renting a shop front, anyone can actually run a car dealership.

The Land Transport Authority has dealt with the issue of errant personal mobility device riders quickly and efficiently. Yet errant car dealers continue to take advantage of and cheat car buyers and sellers.

In this information age, one wonders why rogue dealers are seemingly getting away with such unscrupulous acts.

Christopher Lee Soon Tat