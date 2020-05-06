Can medical clinics resume replenishing patients' medicines?

From yesterday, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) halls with registered practitioners were allowed to sell retail products, on top of the consultation and herbal dispensary services they have already been allowed to provide.

Will Western medical clinics be allowed to resume replenishing their patients' medicines and over-the-counter relievers on site too? These clinics are currently allowed only to deliver replenishments to their patients' homes, a challenging undertaking for many.

During this period, medical clinics have also been instructed not to supply over-the-counter relievers like creams and lotions to relieve itch, eczema and acne, medicated facial wash and bath oil to patients.

Yet these relievers, though not prescription medicines, are essential to patients' comfort and welfare.

They are also widely available in TCM halls and pharmacies, which have been operating throughout the circuit breaker period.

Cheng Shoong Tat