Forum: Can banks reduce interest payable on loans amid virus crisis?

The Monetary Authority of Singapore building located along Shenton Way.
I applaud the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for announcing further relief for the repayment of loans (Banks to allow temporary halt in payments for some loans, May 1) and also the Government for coming to the rescue of the self-employed in the light of the destructive effects of Covid-19.

However, as MAS rightly pointed out, borrowers must consider their sums carefully before requesting deferment as, eventually, they still have to pay the outstanding loan and, with deferment, they may end up paying higher overall interest costs.

Therefore, MAS should direct the banks to reduce the interest payable on the loans given the present situation, especially now that the rate at which MAS is lending to banks has been reduced.

Also, to help the self-employed who are not only struggling with business expenses but also have outstanding loan repayments, the Government should remove the income and property ownership restrictions on the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme, especially for senior citizens such as those from the Pioneer and Merdeka generations.

I know of some senior self-employed persons - who also own property to augment their already struggling businesses - who are now facing problems collecting rental, yet they still have to continue paying staff salaries, mortgage payments and maintenance fees.

These are not normal times, and Covid-19 doesn't distinguish between the self-employed who are rich or poor.

Lee Kwok Weng

