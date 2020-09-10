CAG should break its silence

I write in response to the curious silence from the Changi Airport Group (CAG) regarding the recent news involving its chairman Mr Liew Mun Leong (Former maid acquitted of theft from home of CAG chairman, Sept 5).

Given that CAG is a key player in the economy of Singapore, it is surprising that it has not taken any swift action to address concerns about the suitability of Mr Liew to continue helming the board.

In clearing the maid of the charges, the High Court judge determined that there was "improper motive" on the part of Mr Liew to prevent the worker from lodging a complaint against him and his family for illegal deployment.

It may be argued, therefore, that Mr Liew cannot fulfil his role at CAG until things are cleared.

Apart from business smarts, a board director's character, or at least a lack of misconduct even in a personal capacity, is integral in protecting the interests of an organisation's stakeholders and employees.

When doubt is cast over one's integrity, this can threaten to percolate and bring on disrepute to an organisation.

This is because consumers, like it or not, link an organisation's leadership to the values that the company stands for.

Moreover, it may be argued that CAG's stakeholders go beyond that of a typical corporation. As a key driver behind Singapore's success story, CAG's stakeholders include Singaporeans as well.

It is imperative that CAG breaks its silence over this.

Hubert Sharma