Cabbies, private-hire car drivers can decline non-masked passengers

We thank Ms Ong Ching Ching for her feedback and suggestions (Taxi drivers need more protection from Covid-19, July 21).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Ministry of Health agree with Ms Ong on the importance of taking safety precautions to protect our taxi drivers from the risk of Covid-19.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore, the LTA has worked closely with taxi operators to ensure that they have a sufficient stock of masks, hand sanitisers and disinfectants for their drivers.

Taxi drivers have been advised to adopt measures to ensure their own well-being and safety, such as winding down windows between trips for improved ventilation as well as stepping up the cleaning and disinfecting of their vehicles.

When the SafeEntry system and mask wearing were introduced, these requirements were similarly applied to taxi commuters.

All commuters must be socially responsible and play their part to help limit the spread of Covid-19.

It is mandatory for everyone to wear a mask when they leave their home. Enforcement action can be taken against those who flout this rule. Passengers who do not wear a mask may be declined by taxi and private-hire car drivers.

The Government and responsible organisations will continue to remind the public of our safe management measures, including mask wearing, on major government and media platforms. We will also work with the operators to look into Ms Ong's suggestion to put up reminders within taxis.

Yeo Teck Guan

Senior Group Director, Public Transport

Land Transport Authority

Vernon Lee (Associate Professor)

Director, Communicable Diseases Division

Ministry of Health