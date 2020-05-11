Businesses should share the cost of raising dormitory standards

Published
43 min ago

I find it strange that there seems to have been no calls for dormitory operators to share the costs involved in raising the living standards in workers' dormitories through a review of top-management pay and redistribution of profits.

The pay gap between top management and the lowest-level worker in any organisation is too wide.

Does it make sense for businesses to earn super profits or for chief executives to earn multimillion-dollar salaries while low-level workers' pay languishes?

Kudos to The Straits Times' enterprise editor Li Xueying, who, referring to the costs involved in raising dormitory living standards (Wishes for a post-pandemic future, April 26), wrote: "Assuming that these are indeed costs that must be passed on - the dormitory operators are known to chalk up a tidy profit; mainboard-listed operator Centurion Corporation, for instance, posted a 38 per cent rise in net profit to $73.1 million for its fourth quarter ending Dec 31 - this is a national conversation that we need to have."

Sadly, her call for a national conversation has not been heeded.

The pay gap between top management and the lowest-level worker in any organisation is too wide.

It is not only ordinary Singaporeans but also businesses that need to share the costs.

Ang Chiew Leng

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 11, 2020, with the headline 'Businesses should share the cost of raising dormitory standards'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content