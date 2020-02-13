Buses should keep commuters informed of next destination

In Hong Kong and the Chinese city of Shantou, buses have displays showing commuters the next destination, which is also announced in different languages.

I felt extremely comfortable as I did not have to anxiously look out for landmarks to keep track of my current location, so as to alight at the right bus stop. I never missed my bus stop. Most importantly, I enjoyed the bus rides.

It is a totally different situation here in Singapore.

Without these displays or announcements, how many senior commuters like me have missed alighting at the correct bus stop? The situation is exacerbated by poor visibility when it rains or at night.

No doubt, the system has improved over the years. SBS Transit has installed the terminal-to-terminal display on top of the front window screen.

There is a similar display at the back of the bus. At the middle of the bus, a display shows the next destination, but this helps only those commuters sitting in the rear half of the bus.

Noel Low