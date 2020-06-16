Forum: Build hawker centres with centralised dish collection and washing system

Marked tables are seen at Marine Parade Food Centre, on May 28, 2020.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Much has been done to upgrade hawker centres, yet a lot remains to be done (Present state of hawker centres leaves much to be desired, by Mr Lim Kock Lian, June 13).

Among the resistant-to-change habits that haunt Singaporeans' social etiquette is the habit of not clearing the tables after eating at hawker centres.

Behavioural change is determined by many factors. Legislation and social sanction have limited effectiveness; otherwise, many anti-social habits would have been eradicated long ago through fines, jail and even caning.

Consider redesigning hawker centres. Start with how hawkers cook and serve their food, and how dish-washing and distribution of the washed dishes can be integrated into this workflow.

Create a centralised dish-washing conveyor belt system to clear and wash dishes using water jets.

Build the hawker stalls as the outer fringe with the dish-washing conveyor belt system as the central feature. After eating, customers can place their used dishes on a conveyor belt circulating around the seating areas.

I'm sure Singapore's talented engineers and architects can take this in-principle concept and develop it to effective functionality, and a new hawker centre design can be envisaged.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)

